Malaysia woos Indian tourists with new attractions

With the easing of Covid-19 related travel restrictions on foreign tourists, Malaysia is now keen on wooing Indian tourists back

“We are thrilled and enthusiastic to welcome Indian travellers back on an exciting, new value-driven and action-packed itineraries to witness the best and latest of what Malaysia has to offer,’‘ Manoharan Periasamy, Senior Director , International Promotion Division (Asia & Africa), Tourism Malaysia told newspersons at a roadshow held here on Monday

“There is so much to explore after two years, especially with the newly opened outdoor theme park, Genting SkyWorld, the refurbished Sunway Resort in Kuala Lumpur, One and Only Desaru Coast, Malaysia’s Beach Paradise, a Luxury resort in Desaru Coast and a magnificent new attraction, the Merdeka 118, the world’s second-tallest building,’‘ he added.

Razaidi Abd Rahim, Director of Tourism Malaysia (South India & SriLanka) said: “Since the reopening of its borders, India is on the top four arrivals to Malaysia. Malaysia has opened its shores for quarantine-free travel on 1st April 2022 to welcome fully-vaccinated international travellers.’‘

Entry procedure

The entry procedure requires an RT-PCR test two days before departure and travellers must undergo professionally administered RTK-Ag within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia. Currently, Malaysian eVISA can be applied online and more than 11,000 seats are offered weekly between India and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express, he added.

Malaysia had lifted sanctions on its border on April 1, marking the end of travel restrictions into the country. Tourism Malaysia is leveraging this new development, organising roadshows in six major cities in India - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

India remains one of the top market sources for Malaysia and has contributed 735,309 arrivals (over 22 per cent) in 2019. Apart from its objective to instil confidence among Indians to feel safe to visit Malaysia once again, the roadshow aims to provide a platform for the industry community to bounce back and steer the tourism sector back to its former glory.

“This is the right time to be back in India, and planning for this roadshow is very opportune. The resumption of scheduled international flights from India coincides with the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders,” said Manoharan.