Mamallapuram, a Unesco heritage site in Tamil Nadu, is being pitched as an attractive wedding destination. Nearly 500 wedding planners from across India and abroad will converge at the historic coastal town in the first week of April to promote coastal town for big fat Indian weddings.

At present, the top ten wedding destinations are Udaipur and Jaipur in Rajasthan, the Andamans, Goa, Agra, Rishikesh and Mussoorie.

Tourist destination

Mamallapuram has been a major tourist destination and the recent Chess Olympiad has put it in the global map, said N DakshinaaMurthi, CEO, Wedding Vows, which is hosting the B2B event at Mamallapuram. It had earlier organised a similar event in 2019 at Mamallapuram. However, the Covid pandemic dealt a major blow to mega weddings. “We are reviving the campaign to put Mamallapuram in the wedding destination map,” he said.

The East Coast Road leading to Mamallapuram has around 50 hotels with 6-7 more coming on board as partners, he added.

Tamil Nadu government is supporting the event, said a source in the government.

In 2021, KPMG estimated the Indian wedding market to be worth around $50 billion and growing at 25-30 per cent over the next few years.

WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, said that millennials are changing the way weddings are being planned and making key decisions for their own weddings. The average wedding expenditure in 2022 increased by 14.66 per cent to ₹28 lakh, up from ₹21 lakh in 2021.

Mamallapuram is a great wedding destination on the beach front that offers scenic backdrops, landscape gardens, beautiful ocean view rooms, and a decent inventory of 5-star properties. Also, with good flight connectivity, fabulous gourmet experiences and well supported local production companies, it’s an ideal wedding destination, said the Mumbai-based Aditya Motwane, who organises major weddings.

Ambika Agarwal, a wedding planner, says clean beaches, different venues options and good production houses in Chennai make Mamallapuram a sought-after destination. It’s a great destination from wedding designers’ perspective. However, the towns potential is still a lot unexplored, she said.

Top planners

Top Indian wedding planners like Abhinav Bhagat, Parthip Thyagrarajan, Rajnish Rathi, Rituraj Khanna, Vijay Arora and Sima Taparia (Netflix fame) are expected to be at the event. International wedding planners like Meltem Bayazit Tepeler (Turkey), Gabriele Rizzi (Italy), Sakul Intakul (Thailand), Gideon Hermosa (Philippines), Hemant Dadlani (Sri Lanka) will also be there, said DakshinaaMurthi.