Mangaluru airport helps a family that faced mid-air health crisis

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) helped a family that faced a mid-air health crisis on Friday.
A statement from MIA said that the Air India Express aircraft from Kannur and Sharjah made an emergency landing at MIA on December 3 after a woman passenger (aged 33) suffered a cardiac arrest and breathing issues. The woman, her husband, and three children were travelling to Sharjah from Kannur.
Following the alert received from the commander of flight IX-745 about this medical emergency on board at 9.21 am, MIA and other stakeholders concerned were put on alert to deal with the situation.
A doctor attached to the Airport Health Organisation examined the woman passenger onboard the aircraft after it was landed at 10 am. After she was found to be stable, all the members of the woman’s family were escorted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment in 17 minutes.
A senior MIA official was in constant touch with the airline officials, the ground handling agency staff who escorted the woman passenger to the hospital, and the doctors treating her at the hospital.
Once the doctors confirmed that the woman passenger was out of danger and had recovered, the senior MIA official extended assistance for the onward journey of the family to Sharjah.
On arrival from the hospital, the family received priority in clearing the mandatory RT-PCR tests and other statutory clearances at the airport. The statement said that the family departed from MIA to Sharjah at 11 pm.
