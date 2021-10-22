Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo to be awarded Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Friday said that the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on Hollywood director Martin Scorsese and Hungarian film maker Istvan Szabo at the 52nd International Film Festival of India. The festival is slated to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.
In a statement, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said, “India is a land of story tellers; our tales have captured the imagination of the world. India’s wide variety of stories rightly makes us the ‘Content Subcontinent’.”
Thakur added that watching movies on OTT is on the rise and IFFI is embracing new technology and for the first time major OTT players have been invited to participate in the festival, in a bid to provide a platform for the industry artists to interact with OTT players.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and Sony Liv will be participating through exclusive Masterclasses, content launches and previews, curated film package screenings, and various other on-ground and virtual events, the statement added.
Also see: Your favourite TV channels may cost more
The Ministry said that IFFI will also provide a platform to young budding talent from across India to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry.
“75 creative minds (under 35 years) will be invited to interact with industry leaders and attend Masterclasses at the Festival. These youngsters will be selected through a competition for young filmmakers from around the country,” the statement added.
Thakur also announced that for the first time, films from BRICS nations will be showcased through the BRICS Film Festival alongside IFFI. The five focus countries include Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China and India.
The Opening film of this edition of IFFI, will be ‘The King of all the World’ (El Rey de Todo El Mundo) directed by Carlos Saura . Around 30 films have been shortlisted for screening at IFFI from prominent International Film Festivals in the Festival Kaleidoscope and World Panorama Section, the statement added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...