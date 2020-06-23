McAfee lists the riskiest movies and series to stream in India

Cybersecurity firm McAfee today released a list of the riskiest entertainment titles to stream in India from a cybersecurity perspective.

The firms “Top 10 risk list” contains titles of movies and series often targeted by cyber-attackers especially when the content is being searched for free on the web.

“With online video consumption on the rise, given the nation-wide stay-at-home orders, McAfee researched the risks Indian consumers could potentially be exposed to when browsing the web for popular online entertainment content. As subscription-based models and content behind paywalls continue to trend, users who do not want to pay for premium content will continue searching for free content online, exposing themselves to a host of vulnerabilities,” McAffee said in an official statement.

“The lockdown-induced surge in online entertainment traffic has brewed the perfect storm for cybercriminals. They are following and targeting consumers’ obsession with accessing content - particularly for free. They entice users to visit potentially malicious websites, designed to install malware or steal passwords and personal information,” said Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India.

According to the report, regional shows in the TV Genre and a host of Bollywood films are at high risk of being leveraged by ad actors on the web.

Delhi Crime and Mardaani 2 took the top the list in their categories- TV shows and movies.

Apart from Delhi Crime, the “riskest shows” to stream include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Panchayat, Akoori, Fauda, Ghoul, Mindhunter, Narcos, Devlok and Lost.

Apart from Mardaani 2, movies included in the risk list include Zootopia, Jawaani Jaaneman, Chapaak, Love Aaj Kal, Inception, Bahubali, Rajnigandha, Gully Boy and Bala.

The list is based on an analysis of “web results for searches of the entertainment titles with modifying terms (e.g. TV show + torrent). “Most targeted” refers to the number of high-risk websites associated with these entertainment titles.”

McAfee has urged users to refrain from illegally streaming movies and to protect their devices with a cybersecurity solution for prevention.