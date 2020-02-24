Melania Trump gives desi touch to her wardrobe!

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump who arrived in India with the President Donald Trump on Monday, chose to give a desi twist to her ensemble with a piece of vintage Indian fabric.

The first day of their official trip began with the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which witnessed scenes of Modi-Trump bonhomie besides announcements on inking of bilateral defence deals. But all eyes were also on former model and the First Lady’s white jumpsuit from the fashion label ‘Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre’.

French-American fashion designer Herve Pierre, who has been dressing many US First Ladies since 1990s, took to Instagram to give some insight into FLOTUS’ outfit.

“Arriving in India, the First Lady #Flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from Herve Pierre in crème crepe. The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors...”

“The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread.We used the border which was the most interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece,” he added in his post. Later, the First Lady accompanied the President to Agra and visited the Taj Mahal along with other members of the US delegation.

Well-being of students

The First Lady is expected to reach around 11: 30 am at Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School in South Moti Bagh on Tuesday.

During her visit, the First Lady is expected to be briefed about the Happiness curriculum, an initiative by Delhi government which is introduced for the students from Nursery to Class 8.

Melanie Trump is known to have visited multiple schools not just in the US but also in other countries, in line with her initiative- Be Best. According to the White House website, ‘Be Best’ is an awareness campaign focused on the well-being of children.

The website stated, “The campaign has three pillars, which represent key areas of concern for Mrs. Trump: well-being, which includes the social and emotional health of children; social media, and understanding both the positive and negative effects it has on our children; and how to protect our most vulnerable from the effects of drug abuse while educating parents about the detrimental effects of opioids.”