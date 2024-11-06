As analysts and commentators raced to put forth their conclusions on the Trump victory in the US elections, meme-makers beat them to it with some pithy lines that summed up the battle royale.

Meme fest began flooding the internet as the US started voting. The one that went viral over WhatsApp groups was, “America is in labour now. In 24 hours, we will know if it is a boy or girl.”

America is in labour now.

In 24 hours we will know whether it will be a white boy ( Trump ) or a black girl ( Harris ) — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) November 5, 2024

The X chief himself entered the meme fray by posting a smiling picture of himself at the White House saying “Let that sink in” . Old users of the platform got the joke - he had reused his picture from 2022 when he had walked into X’s headquarters with a sink. This time too, he gave the same caption but the background setting was the presidential estate.

Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/XvYFtDrhRm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

As soon as it became clear that the Reds were going to sweep, X user @bateshotelpro put out a meme showing Trump and Elon Musk doing a victory dance to the BeeGee’s classic number Staying Alive.

Of course, an Indian user @VertigoWarrior was quick to counter that with a celebratory Trump and Modi dance to the Natu Natu hit number and the caption “The Modiji-Trump era is back”

Another one showed Trump and Elon Musk wearing saffron clothes with marigolds surrounding their vehicle.

X user Vishal bowled over cricket-mad India when he posted a picture of Rohit Sharma dressed like Kamala Harris and wrote: “Kamala Harris: 4 saal mein ek baar haarna to allowed hai yaar”

Kamala harris : 4 saal mein ek baar haarna to allowed h yar#Trump2024pic.twitter.com/reYdxMM7wQ — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) November 6, 2024

People used irony to telling effect – Verified user Sagar @sagarcasm posted “Things don’t exist – Unicorns, Fairies, Dragons and a female US president”

Meme-makers even managed to sum up global geopolitical relationships in a single picture using emojis to describe the emotions of Putin, Zelensky, Xi Jinping, Modi, Yunus et al.

Finally, an X user commented, “The only good thing coming out of the US elections are the memes.” One thing is for sure - with Trump back in the White House, memes are going to flourish.

