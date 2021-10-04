MICA launches ‘Brand Magic’ book on top Gujarat brands

For those interested to dig into the brands and how they make it big, a latest book from MICA, Ahmedabad's MI-PRESS showcases how Marketing Communications lifted the ten Gujarat-based brands to hog the national and international attention.

With the launch of the book 'Brand Magic - The Art and Science of Creating Successful Brands', co-authored by Alan D'Souza and Prashant Pareek, the premier marketing and communications B-school has made its foray into academic publishing through MI-PRESS.

The first production of MI-PRESS - an extensively researched and curated book - delves into ten notable brands namely Amul, Astral Pipes, Balaji Wafers, Fogg, Havmor, Jio, Rasna, Sugar-Free, Symphony and Wagh Bakri, which went on to become popular brands of India.

The book covers the history, milestones, and growth of these ten renowned brands from Gujarat.

The institute held a virtual launch of the e-book on October 1, 2021. The book is into production and will soon be available on stands as well as on e-commerce platforms.

Unravelling story behind Brands

Commenting on the launch, Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, said, “MI-PRESS is an initiative that MICA is ushering in 2021 as it plans to enter the world of academic publishing. It is being launched with the idea that one day, it will serve as a source for publishing not only for its research faculty but also for researchers and academic writers across the world.”

The authors have shared the branding strategy, core values, umbrella branding, competitor advertising, struggle, perpetual growth, acquisition, brand positioning, brand name, and critical insights for the each brand.

D'Souza, co-author of the book and one of the founding members of MICA, said, “The book reflects textbook techniques used by the brands. What makes the story of these brands relevant to our time is that they continue to hold premium positions in their respective product categories and continue to grow.”

“There is a lot to learn from their stories even today. Many want to chart entrepreneurial careers. And these are the stories of early entrepreneurs who continue to inspire us. All of them have learned the art of working with communication professionals to create strong brands,” he added.

The beverage major Rasna's chairman, Piruz Khambatta, said, “I would recommend this book to anybody and everybody who wants to know how Ahmedabad was the original entrepreneurial capital for brands and how it created mega successes.”

Welcoming the initiative and the insightful details about the brands through a book, R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) (Amul marketer), said, “Amul, the Taste of India, turned 75 this year. A brand proudly owned by 3.6 million farmers and loved by 135 crore consumers. It gives me immense pleasure that the utterly butterly stories of the brand Amul and like-wise of others will be benefiting and inspiring to the professionals across the world. These brands which not only had Gujarat DNA but also humble beginnings are leading the categories with robust growth."

Commenting on the MICA's foray into academic publishing through MI-PRESS, Preeti Shroff, Dean, MICA, said, “The MI-Press initiative reflects thought leadership and industry-relevant research priorities at MICA for global knowledge creation and strategic insights contributions. Although the 'Brand Magic' book publication is the first step in this direction, many other global research and book projects are underway.”