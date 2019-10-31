Variety

Military working dog in Baghdadi Raid to visit White house

Bloomberg | Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

An altered photo of the President Donald Trump giving Conan a medal   -  Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

The US military working dog who was part of the raid that ended in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, will get a hero’s welcome from the President of the United States at the White House.

President Trump, who earlier had said the dog’s name was classified, revealed in a Twitter post that the Belgian Malinois is called ‘Conan’. The dog “will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week,” said in the Twitter post that showed an altered photo of the President giving the animal a medal.

Conan, who was hurt in the raid, has returned to active duty, the Pentagon said earlier this week.

The Pentagon on Wednesday released video excerpts from the raid inside Syria, during which the Islamic State terrorist leader detonated a suicide vest in a tunnel. US military officials have so far not confirmed Trump’s public assertion that Baghdadi was “whimpering and crying and screaming” when he was cornered, moments before he died.

