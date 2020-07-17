‘Mirzapur’ most searched web series, followed by ‘Sacred Games’: Report

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur and Netflix’s Sacred Games are two of the most popular web series in India in terms of online searches according to a report by online content management platform SEMrush.

The report ranks 10 of the most searched web series n the country.

“Among the top 10 most sought TV series in India, four are on Amazon Prime and four on Netflix. The remaining two are on Hotstar and ZEE5. SEMrush found the most searched for web series was Mirzapur, followed by Sacred Games, Four More Shots Please, Made in Heaven, Criminal Justice, Little Things, Lust Stories, Delhi Crime, Inside Edge, and Rangbaaz,” the report said.

Mirzapur and Sacred Games were searched for 4.82 lakh and 3.39 lakh times respectively in 2020, as per the report.

Bold characters and realism are thriving in terms of popularity on web platforms including OTT.

“The SEMrush study shines a light on the preferences of a dynamic and sophisticated audience. This audience identifies with the real-life stories of larger than life characters,” the report read.

“Each series in the top ten is edgy. Realism, which was absent in cinema, is flourishing on Indian devices,” it added.

Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush said: “Bollywood should take note. The preferences of some Indian audiences have evolved beyond what has been standard fare for years. The tried and tested scripts fail to excite sophisticated viewers. While over-the-top antics and slapstick comedy may still ring the cash register at the box office when it comes to getting the attention of more mature and astute audiences — realism — and characters facing real problems attract eyeballs.”