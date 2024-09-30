Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022, announced Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Monday.

Born Gourang Chakraborty on June 16, 1950, in Kolkata, West Bengal, he earned the National Film Award for Best Actor in his very first film, Mrigayaa (1976). An alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Chakraborty gained significant popularity in the 1980s with his role in “Disco Dancer” (1982), a film that became a major success both in India and internationally, establishing him as a dancing sensation.

Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). He has acted in more than 350 filmsacross various Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Telugu.

“Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” Vaishnaw said on X.

