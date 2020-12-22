Modi awarded ‘Legion of Merit’ by US President Trump

US President Donald Trump has presented the prestigious 'The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander' award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in promoting India-US relations and promoting global peace and prosperity.

"The award is in recognition of the Prime Minister’s steadfast leadership and vision for India's emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of the India-US strategic partnership and promoting global peace and prosperity," according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The award, presented on Monday, was received on behalf of the Prime Minister by the Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The 'Legion of Merit' was also awarded to the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steadfast leadership and vision have accelerated India’s emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges. PM Modi’s personal engagement expanded US-India ties across all facets of the relationship, helping to establish a strong foundation for an enduring partnership that is based on shared commitment to freedom, democratic principles, the equal treatment of all citizens, and the rule of law," the citation states.

The Legion of Merit, in the highest degree of the Chief Commander, is a prestigious award conferred by the President of the US typically upon Heads of State or Heads of Government of other countries, according to the release.