Moments from Rajini-starrer ‘Sivaji The Boss’ now available as digital collectables

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2007 hit film Sivaji The Boss lit up the box office, netting over ₹125 crore. Will digital artefacts from the film set the virtual movie collectable trade ablaze?
On Monday, Diginoor.io, a Singapore-based non- fungible token (NFT) signed a deal with film production house AVM Studios to trade a selection of iconic, fan-favourite moments from the movie. The deal marks a significant milestone in the Indian film industry.
An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as cryptocurrency.
“This marketplace for NFT will surely open a plethora of opportunities and will change the way film making as an industry is perceived. We have always embraced new opportunities and been successful in paving the way for the industry. We are confident that this new partnership we have forged with a young, dynamic brand like Diginoor.io will have a remarkable impact,” Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan Shyam from AVM Productions, said in a press statement. Founded by Yash Rathod and Shaamil Karim, Diginoor.io is India’s first NFT platform to trade officially licensed movie collectables. The company aims to bring together millions of film fans from across the globe to relive their fan-favourite moments and also own a piece of it with them.
On Diginoor.io, fans can purchase their favourite movie moments using a credit or debit card or cryptocurrency.
“Diginoor.io is a revolutionary model which provides a platform for the movie fraternity to grow multi fold and also offer a unique experience for movie lovers,” Yash Rathod, Co-founder Diginoor.io, said.
When it was released, Sivaji the Boss blazed quite a trail in theatrical realisations in several markets, becoming the first Tamil film to hit the top 10 charts in the UK. It’s journey across the collectables market will be interesting to watch.
