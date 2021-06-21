Monkey menace: DMRC asks passengers not to feed monkeys that intrude into trains

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appealed to passengers to refrain from encouraging or feeding monkeys. The move follows an incident of monkey sneaking into a train on June 19. DMRC in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations for passengers’ safety.

Earlier, DMRC had roped in services of a person who could scare away the monkeys by mimicking the call of a langur.

In a statement, DMRC appealed to the general public to inform the train operator/metro authorities if they notice a monkey on the premises and also advised against feeding or interacting in any way with the animals.

A video clip has gone viral on social media on June 19, showing a monkey travelling inside the Metro train on Blue Line. The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station.