More options: Amazon bringing Prime Video Channels model to India

Amazon is bringing its Prime Video Channels model to India, giving Prime members the option to watch content from eight video-streaming services with add-on subscriptions on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

The eight partners are Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. India will be the 12th market where the company is launching Prime Video Channels.

Chaitanya Divan, Head, Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video said, “This is the golden age for content but there are multiple apps across multiple devices. It is not very easy for customers to navigate through the video streaming space. Prime Video Channels offers a single interface for discovery, streaming and payments.”

The company said that with this launch, close to 10,000 additional titles across languages and genres will become available to Prime members.

Boost to channel partners

Divan said this will also enable OTT channel partners to leverage on Prime Video’s strong distribution, reach and tech infrastructure.

Amazon is launching Prime Video Channels in the country with a-la-carte annual channel pricing offers. A special introductory annual subscription offer is also being made available by the OTT channel partners.