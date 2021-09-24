More options: Amazon bringing Prime Video Channels model to India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Amazon is bringing its Prime Video Channels model to India, giving Prime members the option to watch content from eight video-streaming services with add-on subscriptions on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.
The eight partners are Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. India will be the 12th market where the company is launching Prime Video Channels.
Chaitanya Divan, Head, Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video said, “This is the golden age for content but there are multiple apps across multiple devices. It is not very easy for customers to navigate through the video streaming space. Prime Video Channels offers a single interface for discovery, streaming and payments.”
The company said that with this launch, close to 10,000 additional titles across languages and genres will become available to Prime members.
Divan said this will also enable OTT channel partners to leverage on Prime Video’s strong distribution, reach and tech infrastructure.
Amazon is launching Prime Video Channels in the country with a-la-carte annual channel pricing offers. A special introductory annual subscription offer is also being made available by the OTT channel partners.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...