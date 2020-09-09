Mosquitoes cannot spread Covid-19: Report

Here’s a list of phones first in line to get Android 11
Mosquitoes spread numerous diseases, including malaria and dengue, however, coronavirus is not one of them.
The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention stated in an official statement that it has no data to suggest that the novel coronavirus can be spread by mosquitoes or ticks.
It further stated that SARS-CoV-2 is spread from person to person when droplets get disbursed in the air after sneezing or coughing or even while talking.
The Covid-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that one should also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow), World Health Organization mentioned in the official website.
The World Health Organization also said in a statement: “A mosquito bite won’t give you the virus.”
According to the researchers cited in a report by the Associated Press, this happens because the virus has to first infect the mosquitoes in order for the mosquito to pass it on to people.
However, researchers found through their experiment that coronavirus failed to infect the three species of mosquitoes.
