Movie Mulan to premiere on Disney+Hotstar India on December 4

Disney’s latest live-action remake Mulan will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India this December, the company announced on Monday.

The film will premiere in India on the streaming platform on December 4. Mulan will be available to all existing premium subscribers at no extra cost in English. It will also be available in Hindi, Tamil and, Telugu -- for Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers.

The movie is a $200-million live-action remake of a Chinese folk tale directed by Niki Caro. The cast includes Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Honghui, Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang along with with Gong Li playing Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Caro said, “What drew me to this story was Mulan herself. Her journey from village girl to male soldier to warrior and hero is a story that’s as relevant and as resonant as it was when it was first written centuries ago.”

The film made its debut on Disney+ in the United States on September 4, where users could pay a special fee of $30 to watch the movie.

The film hit the big screens in China earlier this month earning $23 million over its opening weekend.