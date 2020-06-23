Mr Bean presents a ‘Covid checklist’ for WHO

The PSA was coordinated by Project Everyone, a not-for-profit agency devised by Curtis working to put the power of communications behind the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the WHO said.

Mr Bean, which was originally broadcast in the 1990s before transforming into an animated series, has since expanded on a global scale with 96 million Facebook followers globally and major fan-bases across India, Brazil and Indonesia. Mr Bean also celebrates his 30th anniversary in 2020.

Atkinson created the Mr Bean character to be ‘a child in a grown man's body’ when he was at Oxford University, along with filmmaker and Sustainable Development Goal advocate Richard Curtis, the note said.

Mr Bean’s Essential Covid-19 Checklist is a reminder to people about the importance of washing hands, physical distancing and demonstrating kindness to their neighbours, the WHO said on the PSA. It features a cartoon sketch of Mr Bean comically tackling a pesky roller blind to finally reveal a number of essential tips to protect people against Covid-19.

Global comedy star ‘Mr Bean’ has been roped in for a public service announcement (PSA) on Covid-19. Rowan Atkinson, who played Mr Bean, has lent his voice to the PSA launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Project Everyone and Tiger Aspect Productions.

