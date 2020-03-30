Music brings people together, helps cope with lockdown

As the country adjusts to the new reality of social distancing, music artists and creators are finding ways to engage with their audience. While Instagram was roped for a virtual music festival, with live performances played out right in the living room, consumers with an ear for serious music were exhorted to tune in to Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy'.

People are taking music to a whole new level amid the crisis. As consumers tune in at this time, with many singing together via video chat, corporates are also engaging consumers asking them to tune in to musicians performing Copeland's 'Appalachian Spring' and Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy'.

Digital music, podcast, and video streaming service Spotify decided to take a look at music and podcasts streaming around the world for the week of March 17–23, and noticed that parents have been playing everything from lullabies to help their children sleep to podcasts that spark curiosity.

Rest-related playlists like 'Baby Sleep', 'Music Box Lullabies', and 'Baby Sleep Aid: Rain Sounds' were some of the top-streamed Spotify's Kids & Family playlists globally. In Germany, 'Disney zum Mitsingen' is high in the rankings, and in France, 'Comptines & Chansons' scored. Additionally, Disney Favorites, universal to families around the world, was a top choice, the agency said.

Soundtracks like 'High School Musical' and 'Frozen 2', as well as Disney Sing-Alongs have also seen an increase in streams compared to a week ago, said the company.

For its Spotify Creator Tools programme, the company said for those continuing to create at home, music talent marketplace SoundBetter is waiving its revenue share, whereas cloud-based audio recording platform Soundtrap is offering extended free trials for educators.

As part of its in-home entertainment series amidst the national lockdown, entertainment destination BookMyShow announced another offering after its first series of live entertainment 'Live From HQ'. The initial offering had Prateek Kuhad and Indian Ocean's live virtual music performance along with Karan Singh Magic.

Its second offering, #LiveInYourLivingRoom over the weekend, featured independent music artists and was curated by Instagram and talent management firm Represent, in partnership with BookMyShow. Users registered to watch the musical performances through the BookMyShow website and app, free of cost.

The series featured popular artists including Ankur Tewari, Naezy, Armaan Malik, Lisa Mishra, Arjun Kanungo, Shalmali Kholgade, Jonita Gandhi, Monica Dogra, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Akull, Akasa Singh, Anuv Jain and Akanksha Bhandari.

At around the same time, Shemaroo Entertainment entered into a music licensing partnership with Resso in India. Resso is a social music streaming app from ByteDance.

Shemaroo owns a vast library of film and non-film audio across multiple genres like Bollywood, devotional, regional, kids, pop and sufi in more than 22 languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Bengali.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment termed the association a natural progression to reach out to newer audiences across boundaries.