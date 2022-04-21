National Civil Services Day: Modi confers awards for excellence in public administration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confers Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Civil Services Day today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Modi urged civil servants to choose a government scheme and draft a plan to implement in the district they serve.

“As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, speak to former officers who served the district you are currently deployed in and take their counsel,” he added.

The prime minister further said the prime responsibility of civil servants is to uphold the country’s unity and integrity, PTI reported. “Whenever we make any decision, even at the local level, however populist and attractive it may be, it must be weighed if this decision in a small village will prove to be a hindrance to the unity and integrity of the country or not,” he said.

Greetings to all the civil servants on Civil Services Day. Addressing a programme on the occasion. https://t.co/iKMY8s6PtN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2022

Modi presented sixteen awards for five priority programmes as listed:

Promoting “Jan Bhagidari” or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyan Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme Digital payments and good governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana Holistic development through One District One Product scheme Seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention

The award identified extraordinary and innovative work of districts/implementing units and central/State organisations for the welfare of citizens, a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

President extended his greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted civil servants of the past and present on social media. “I urge them to continue serving India with utmost dedication and, as Sardar Patel had exhorted them, with a spirit of public service,” he added.

My best wishes to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day. They have contributed to India's emergence as a leading nation. I urge them to continue serving India with utmost dedication and, as Sardar Patel had exhorted them, with a spirit of public service. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 21, 2022

The National Civil Services Day, observed every year on April 21, marks the historic address given by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1947 at the All India Administrative Service Training School at Metcalfe House, Delhi.