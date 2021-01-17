Nepali climbers set record by reaching K2 summit in winter: Report

A group of ten Nepali climbers have set a new record on Saturday by reaching the summit of the second-highest mountain in the world, K2 in winter, according to reports.

Mountaineer Nimsdai Purja one of the ten mountaineers to reach the summit shared an image of the group celebrating.

“THE IMPOSSIBLE IS MADE POSSIBLE! #K2winter - History made for mankind, History made for Nepal!” Purja captioned the post on Instagram.

This was then confirmed by expedition organiser Seven Summit Treks, according to a report published on the BBC.

The group had reached the peak at 17:00 local time, Purja said in his post. Belonging to different groups, the 10 Nepali climbers had joined forces to complete the climb.

“At 17:00 hrs local time @nimsdai and team summited K2, teaming up with @mingma.g and team and a member from SST, Sona Sherpa,” wrote Purja.

Dozens of mountaineers attempted the 8,611m (28,251ft) climb in winter to reach the summit of the mountain. According to a CNN report, a Spanish mountaineer passed away earlier this week after suffering a fall while descending.

K2 is part of the Karakoram Range located on the Pakistan-China border. The climb is considered to be the most challenging in winter.

Only a few expeditions have been attempted in winter since 1987-1988, none reaching higher than 7,650 metres until now, as per the BBC report.

“We are proud to have been a part of history for humankind and to show that collaboration, teamwork and a positive mental attitude can push limits to what we feel might be possible,” Purja wrote.

The ten climbers to reach the K2 summit during the winter expedition include Summiting team members include Nimsdai Purja, Mingma David Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Mingma Tenzi Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Geljen Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Pem Chiri Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Dawa Temba Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Mingma G, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa (Team Mingma G), Kilu Pemba Sherpa (Team Mingma G) and Sona Sherpa (SST), according to Purja’s post.