Nepali climbers set record by reaching K2 summit in winter: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A group of ten Nepali climbers have set a new record on Saturday by reaching the summit of the second-highest mountain in the world, K2 in winter, according to reports.
Mountaineer Nimsdai Purja one of the ten mountaineers to reach the summit shared an image of the group celebrating.
“THE IMPOSSIBLE IS MADE POSSIBLE! #K2winter - History made for mankind, History made for Nepal!” Purja captioned the post on Instagram.
This was then confirmed by expedition organiser Seven Summit Treks, according to a report published on the BBC.
The group had reached the peak at 17:00 local time, Purja said in his post. Belonging to different groups, the 10 Nepali climbers had joined forces to complete the climb.
“At 17:00 hrs local time @nimsdai and team summited K2, teaming up with @mingma.g and team and a member from SST, Sona Sherpa,” wrote Purja.
Dozens of mountaineers attempted the 8,611m (28,251ft) climb in winter to reach the summit of the mountain. According to a CNN report, a Spanish mountaineer passed away earlier this week after suffering a fall while descending.
K2 is part of the Karakoram Range located on the Pakistan-China border. The climb is considered to be the most challenging in winter.
Only a few expeditions have been attempted in winter since 1987-1988, none reaching higher than 7,650 metres until now, as per the BBC report.
“We are proud to have been a part of history for humankind and to show that collaboration, teamwork and a positive mental attitude can push limits to what we feel might be possible,” Purja wrote.
The ten climbers to reach the K2 summit during the winter expedition include Summiting team members include Nimsdai Purja, Mingma David Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Mingma Tenzi Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Geljen Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Pem Chiri Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Dawa Temba Sherpa (Team Nimsdai), Mingma G, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa (Team Mingma G), Kilu Pemba Sherpa (Team Mingma G) and Sona Sherpa (SST), according to Purja’s post.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...