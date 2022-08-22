Netflix ad-supported plan to have some commercial-free content: Report

Netflix may not stream ads on its original movies and shows for kids in its new ad-supported tier set to launch in early 2023, according to reports. Netflix will instead include ads at a later date for its original movies, Bloomberg reported. Earlier reports revealed that the streaming service would block offline viewing.

According to Bloomberg, the company is negotiating for the rights with Sony Group Corp., Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc to offer programmes in an ad-supported tier, by paying between 10 per cent and 15 per cent of the current value of the deals to secure the rights.

Netflix did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment. Nevertheless, Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Squid Game are expected to include ads, which is similar to Disney+’s ad strategy in its upcoming ad-supported tier.

Netflix, in July, partnered with Microsoft to work on its ad-supported tier. The company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos had said the ad-supported tier would not have all content offered by Netflix during its launch.