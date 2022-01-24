Netflix India announces a short film competition

Netflix India has announced Take Ten, a short film workshop and competition that aims to discover and support emerging filmmakers from diverse backgrounds in India.

As a part of this, 10 filmmakers will be given an opportunity to attend workshops by the best in the creative industry and then to make a fully-funded short film with a $10,000 grant.

The films will be showcased on Netflix’s India YouTube channel. Applicants must be a citizen or a resident of India and over the age of 18. Registrations open on February 7, 2022.

Underrepresented communities

Take Ten is sponsored by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which has dedicated $100 million a year over five years to setting underrepresented communities up for success in the TV and film industries through programmes all around the world.

“We’re excited to launch ‘Take Ten’ in India – a short film workshop and competition that will open up the chance for aspiring filmmakers from anywhere in India to tell their stories. Supported by Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, ‘Take Ten’ shows that great stories can come from anywhere and it creates new opportunities for filmmakers to receive training from some of the best in the industry,” said Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Head of External Affairs, APAC, Netflix.

“Take Ten is a celebration of storytelling and originality. The workshop and competition aim to be inclusive and showcase the diverse voices behind and in front of the camera in India,” said film critic, author and Film Companion editor, Anupama Chopra, who is leading the programme. “I hope Take Ten enables artists across India to find their footing and soar.”