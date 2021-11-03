Netflix launches new Netflix games on mobile

In a bid to further its commitment of expansion into gaming, Netflix has launched five new games for subscribers on mobile.

“We’re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world,” The company said in a blog post.

Starting today, members across the globe can play five mobile games on the platform- Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

“We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us,” the company said.

Netflix had announced its foray into gaming earlier this year. It had said that it will be looking at gaming as a separate category and will be made available to subscribers for no additional charges. This program is in its early stages. However, the company had said it will primarily focus on introducing the gaming platform on mobile devices.

In a bid to further its commitment of expansion into gaming, Netflix in September had also acquired its first game developer, Night School Studio.

How it works

The new mobile games are currently available on Android devices when users log into their Netflix profile.

Members on an Android mobile phone will be able to see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download.

On an Android tablet, users will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

Users will require a Netflix subscription to access the games. There will be no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases, Netflix said.

“Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English,” it said.

Subscribers will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.

“If you hit your device limit— we’ll let you know and, if needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot,” it said.

These games will not be available on kids profiles. If users have set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.

In terms of connectivity, while some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline.

“We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead,” it said.