Netflix makes it easier for inactive users to cancel subscriptions

Netflix is making it easier for people to cancel their subscription to the OTT period if they haven’t been using the platform for a long period of time.

Since May 18, the platform has been sending a prompt to users who haven’t used the service in over two years to let them know that they can cancel their membership upon the next billing cycle if they wish to. These cancellations will be implemented starting June 1.

“We’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership. And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years,” said Eddy Wu, Product Innovation, Netflix.

Members will be prompted through emails or in-app notifications this week. They will require to confirm that they wish to keep subscribing to the service. Otherwise, Netflix will automatically cancel their subscription.

“If anyone changes their mind later, it’s really easy to restart Netflix,” Wu added.

Anyone who rejoins the service after cancelling their account within 10 months will still have their favourites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details within their account as initially set up.

“These inactive accounts represent less than half of one per cent of our overall member base, only a few hundred thousand, and are already factored into our financial guidance,” he said.