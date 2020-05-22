Variety

Netflix makes it easier for inactive users to cancel subscriptions

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on May 22, 2020 Published on May 22, 2020

Netflix is making it easier for people to cancel their subscription to the OTT period if they haven’t been using the platform for a long period of time.

Since May 18, the platform has been sending a prompt to users who haven’t used the service in over two years to let them know that they can cancel their membership upon the next billing cycle if they wish to. These cancellations will be implemented starting June 1.

“We’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership. And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years,” said Eddy Wu, Product Innovation, Netflix.

Members will be prompted through emails or in-app notifications this week. They will require to confirm that they wish to keep subscribing to the service. Otherwise, Netflix will automatically cancel their subscription.

“If anyone changes their mind later, it’s really easy to restart Netflix,” Wu added.

Anyone who rejoins the service after cancelling their account within 10 months will still have their favourites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details within their account as initially set up.

“These inactive accounts represent less than half of one per cent of our overall member base, only a few hundred thousand, and are already factored into our financial guidance,” he said.

Published on May 22, 2020
Netflix
Over The Top (OTT) Apps
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cycling Federation offers trial to the teenager who cycled 1,200 km carrying her father
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.