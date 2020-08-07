Netflix now lets users navigate through in Hindi

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Netflix today launched its user interface in Hindi.
Users can now navigate through the app in Hindi. The complete experience on the streaming platform, from the sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is now available in the language across all devices on mobile, TV and web.
Netflix subscribers can switch to the platform’s Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section.
Members can select the language preference for the user interface individually within their profile.
“On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi,” Netflix explained in an official release.
"Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. The new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.
The media giant has been bullish on expanding its operations in India. It has recently announced the launch of 17 new Indian originals on the platform within the coming months including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena:
Last year, the platform had introduced an affordable mobile plan in India for ₹199 a month.
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...