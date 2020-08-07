Netflix now lets users navigate through in Hindi

Netflix today launched its user interface in Hindi.

Users can now navigate through the app in Hindi. The complete experience on the streaming platform, from the sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is now available in the language across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Netflix subscribers can switch to the platform’s Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section.

Members can select the language preference for the user interface individually within their profile.

“On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi,” Netflix explained in an official release.

"Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. The new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

The media giant has been bullish on expanding its operations in India. It has recently announced the launch of 17 new Indian originals on the platform within the coming months including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena:

Last year, the platform had introduced an affordable mobile plan in India for ₹199 a month.