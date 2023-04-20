Netflix has announced that it has upgraded the ad-supported plan streaming quality to 1080p from 720p. In addition, Netflix will also let users enjoy two concurrent streams under the ad-supported plan.

Netflix launched its ad-supported plan in November 2022 at $6.99 per month. Other than this, Netflix’s standard plan is price at $15.99 per month.

Netflix will roll out the first phase of the update in Canada and Spain. Other ten markets that use the ad-supported plan or Basic with Ads plan will get the update later this month- including the US.

Earlier this week, Netflix cut the subscription cost in 30 countries.