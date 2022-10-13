Netflix has teamed up with the TV ratings agency Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) to disclose its viewership metrics. The UK-based organisation will measure Netflix’s daily streaming numbers from November and also report its monthly reach and share of total identified viewing.
Netflix’s co-CEO, Reed Hastings, said in a statement, “Back in 2019, at the RTS conference in Cambridge, I welcomed the idea of Netflix audiences being measured independently. We have kept in touch with BARB since then and are pleased to make a commitment to its trusted measurement of how people watch television in the UK.”
According to a TechCrunch report, BARB will publicly reveal which Netflix shows are being watched and those that underperform, at least in the U.K.