Netflix is finally rolling out its new ad-supported plan from November 3, 2022. The streaming platform has recently associated with BARB to reveal its viewership metrics.

Netflix announced the launch of its basic ad-supported subscription plan at $6.99 in these 12 countries: the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK. The changes will not impact current subscribers, Netflix said in its statement.

What’s new

Subscribers to the plan will see four to five minutes of advertisements per hour. The ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length.

The video quality is limited to 720p/HD and subscribers cannot download content on their devices.

However, a small selection of TV shows and movies will not be available to Basic with Ads subscribers due to licensing restrictions that Netflix is currently working on.

