Netflix to launch interactive adventure reality special with Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls

Netflix has announced a new interactive adventure reality special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ to be launched on July 8. Touted as “India’s first interactive adventure reality special,” actor Ranveer Singh will team up with Bear Grylls for the special produced by Banijay Asia in association with The Natural Studios.

As described by Netflix in a post, Singh will take off on a “thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia,” while the viewers will get to choose the course of his escapades.

Viewers will get to choose every step in the adventure and “be a part of the action.”

Jungle mein Mangal! 🤯🤯🤯

Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/9L3jF9ZNOk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2022

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to take audiences on the ultimate adventure with the high octane and unstoppable Ranveer Singh and the world’s best survival expert, Bear Grylls in ‘Ranveer vs Wild. with Bear Grylls’. Netflix brings India’s first-ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia said, “Ranveer vs Wild. with Bear Grylls is a huge step in pushing the envelope of interactive reality TV and we are elated to bring this exciting special to Netflix members across the world.”

“While the world is familiar with Ranveer’s electrifying spirit and adventurous side, with this show, we’ll see the best of both sides coming out as he embarks on his quest for love. We are absolutely thrilled to bring this power-packed duo of Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls together to take the adventure of a lifetime and shoot the entertainment quotient through the roof,” Dhar added.