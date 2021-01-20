Netflix to roll out ‘Shuffle Play’ feature globally this year

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Netflix will roll out its ‘Shuffle Play’ feature to users across the globe this year, according to a report by TechCrunch.
“We’ve been testing a new feature that gives members the ability to choose to instantly watch a title chosen just for them versus browse. The response has been positive and we plan to roll it out globally in the first half of 2021,” the media giant had said as part of its Q4 2020 earnings report.
Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature ‘Shuffle Play’ which was being tested by the platform will be rolled out to users worldwide in 2021.
However, it is yet to decide the actual name of the feature.
Netflix had been testing out a new feature called ‘Shuffle Play’ that randomly streams titles based on previous user preferences, as per reports.
The feature is meant to help indecisive viewers who can’t decide what they want to watch.
Many users took to social media stating that Netflix was showing them a new ‘Shuffle Play’ button that streams random titles.
“The purpose of the test is to make it easier for members to find something to watch,” a Netflix spokesperson had told Variety.
Initially, the feature was being tested only on connected-TV devices.
Previously, the streaming giant was also testing a ‘Play Something’ feature similar to Shuffle Play as per the TechCrunch report.
Netflix added 8.5 million paid net subscribers in Q4 crossing the 200 million paid memberships.
