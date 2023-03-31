Netflix is extending its basic ad-supported plan to Apple TV. TechCrunch reported that the subscription tier would be available in the Netflix tvOS app starting this week.

The feature was first spotted by a Reddit user who noted that the plan is available on the latest version (2.3.0) of the Netflix app on Apple TV. The streaming platform has also confirmed the launch of the feature.

The subscription tier is yet to feature on Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, PlayStation 3, and the Netflix app on Windows, TechCrunch reported.

Meanwhile, the platform is working on a feature to control games on TV using iPhone. The company recently disclosed that it intends to make games “playable on every Netflix device.” Netflix first launched its mobile games service in 2021 and has launched 55 games playable on Android and iOS devices so far.

