New nasal spray can prevent Covid-19 spread for 24 hours

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Columbia University researchers have developed a Covid-19 nasal spray that could help in the prevention of the spread of the virus until the vaccine is made available to the general population.
The nasal spray can be inhaled so as to prevent the infection from proliferating any further.
The researchers conducted an experiment on ferrets along with a 3D model of human beings. The effect of the nasal spray lasted for 24 hours, proving its efficacy.
According to a health site report, the nasal spray is less expensive and requires no refrigeration.
The nasal spray constitutes a lipid and peptide combination that prevents the SARS-CoV-2 from clinging onto a cell’s membrane. The spray blocks a key protein from transforming into a particular shape.
The spray still needs to be tested on humans to confirm its effectiveness before rolling it out for the public.
Lead researchers of the experiment Anne Moscona and Matteo Porotto, hope that it could help to bridge the gap in areas where mass vaccinations won’t be possible, while also complementing areas where vaccines are readily available.
