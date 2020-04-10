Newly launched ‘SafeSeniors’ app to monitor senior citizens amid Covid-19 crisis

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
India’s retail company for senior citizens, Seniority, has collaborated with RPG Life Sciences to launch the “SafeSeniors” app, a predictive analysis tool designed to primarily help early identification of COVID 19 risk amongst the elderly. The tool has been developed in consultation with the leading experts in the areas of infectious diseases, community medicine, clinical pharmacology, and Covid-19 management, as per the official release.
This comes at a time when the world continues to fight against Covid-19, the rising number of cases being reported in India has been a matter of huge concern for the citizens, healthcare authorities and the government. Senior citizens are more vulnerable to this deadly virus. With close to 120 million seniors in the country, the stakes are manifold.
Elaborating the key benefits of the app, managing director and cofounders said in a joint statement: “The SafeSeniors tool has been specially developed to help in early identification of Covid-19 risk amongst senior citizens. Seniors and their dear ones are encouraged to enter their vital parameters, pre-existing medical conditions, travel & social exposure history and key symptoms such as fever, dry cough, etc. on a daily basis.”
They mentioned that with just a few clicks, SafeSeniors monitors health on a continuous basis. The company claimed that the app is equipped with a robust algorithm and dynamic tech capabilities that can analyze millions of data on a real-time basis. They said the app alerts the seniors and their dear ones of the Covid-19 risk levels and seek adequate treatment before the disease spirals out of control.
The release informed that the app is available in 12 languages with a friendly user interface, the solution will also help governments and healthcare authorities to reach masses, allocate medical resources and reduce the burden.
“On already stretched healthcare infrastructure and authorities, doctors and paramedics. The tool has evoked keen interest amongst healthcare professionals and government authorities,” the cofounders added.
