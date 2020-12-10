Variety

Nita and Mukesh Ambani become grandparents

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, poses and wife Nita Ambani (file picture)   -  REUTERS

Akash and Shloka Ambani give birth to boy

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita have become grandparents with their eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani announcing the birth of a baby boy today.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," said an Ambani family spokesperson said.

Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Arun Russell Mehta.

“Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added.

