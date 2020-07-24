Nivea Men creates Guinness World Record for face washing

Nivea Men, male grooming brand, has accomplished a virtual Guinness World Records feat. The record created was for the title, “Most People Washing Their Face Online Simultaneously” on a live stream where 119 Indian men participated with the newly launched Nivea Men Acne Face Wash.

Participants rose to the challenge and washed their faces for a minute, making a new virtual Guinness World Records feat for the skincare brand.

Another unique aspect of the record was that the participants were men from across the country who were invited to take part in the challenge. The live online activity, which had Guinness World Records judge and select media in attendance, received an overwhelming response from the online community, Nivea said.

Nivea believes that the Guinness World Records feat will further help amplify the awareness of hassle-free skincare for men.

Hassle-free skincare

Speaking on the achievement, Sachin Killawala, Marketing Director, NIVEA India, said in an official statement: “We are excited to receive this certification from Guinness World Records. This global recognition strengthens our commitment to Nivea Men’s mission of making men’s skincare easier and quicker. This accomplishment, especially in such unprecedented times, showcases that nothing can stop us from trying to make our customers happy with the best of skincare products.”

Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said: “We would like to congratulate NIVEA India and all the participants on this new world record achievement. We are also happy that this was NIVEA India's very first world record and hope it sets a precedent for more in the future. I am happy to say, Nivea India, you are officially amazing.”