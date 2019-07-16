No match for India on Twitter

Video sharing on social media platform Twitter, especially during events such as the Cricket World Cup, is gaining prominence, if the recent figures of the event are any indication.

In the just-concluded World Cup, cricket-lovers were able to catch video highlight clips from each game on Twitter through the official handles — @ICC and @cricketworldcup.

These two handles clocked over 60 million views, according to a statement by Twitter India.

These handles tweeted unique videos, behind-the- scenes content, and interviews with captains.

Conversations, with the hashtag #CWC19, generated 31 million tweets from May 20 to July 15.

The statement said that there was over 100 per cent growth in the number of tweets with the official hashtag since 2015. With 2.9 million tweets, the match between India and Pakistan was the most-tweeted about match.

“This match was the biggest One Day International (ODI) match ever on Twitter,” it said, adding that the second most-tweeted was the final between England and New Zealand.

This was followed by the first semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

Golden tweet

The tweet by Indian captain Virat Kohli (@imVkohli), thanking the fans, and his gesture towards 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel was the most-retweeted tweet of #CWC19.

India, which finished at the top of the table in the league stage, was the most-tweeted- about team in #CWC19, with its wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni (@msdhoni), being the most-tweeted-about player. Virat Kohli was the most-tweeted- about captain.