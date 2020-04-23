‘No one wears pants in the WFH-Zoom planet’

No commutes battling traffic jams, no office desk, no smart casual togs, no water cooler conversations, no gossip in the canteen, no office birthday parties, no face-to-face meeting dynamics. The future is already here with thousands working from home. But, is this how work in the future will also be post the Covid-19 pandemic?

Quite likely. As Purvi Sheth, CEO, Shilputsi Consultants, says, “During the lockdown the realisation is that companies can have a larger work force work from home (WFH) and it’s possible to be productive as well. Scores of companies are having that conversation and looking at segregating jobs that employees can WFH but culturally organisations need to be geared for it.” Says the HR head of a Chennai-based SAAS company, “I think it will definitely be an option going forward. We have seen in the last few weeks that it can work, so why subject the employee to the stress of travelling daily. Things are working just as well.”

As he points out, some employees have expressed the challenge of not having a proper workplace at home. “Going forward we are open to the idea of paying an employee a one-time amount to set up an office. Or, we can permit them to work out of the nearest co-working space most conveniently accessible for them if they do not want to work from home.” As he says, new models of WFH will need to be tried.

Companies that want to transition to a more permanent WFH situation will need to start identifying the top jobs that can most easily be done from home, says Shilputsi’s Sheth. There may be categories where the employee doesn’t need to physically report to office at all (payroll admin / sales executives / IT software), some where they need to physically be present at office once in a while (marketing and branding / talent engagement / accounts) and those where physical presence is absolutely necessary (plant personnel / R&D / employee relations). “Once identified, it becomes easier to decide their productivity measures and also set up the necessary ecosystem for measurable and increased productivity,” she says.

The director of a large conglomerate, who doesn’t wish to be named, says he has participated online in several statutory board meetings as the government has allowed online board meetings till June 30. However, he says there are concerns over the safety of sharing confidential documents online for people to access at home. “We have to be sure they are not misused or abused; these are some of the things that companies are looking at,” he explains. Also, the IT infrastructure needs to be perfect at both ends and what many companies are realising is that there are lapses.

But there are other challenges that companies will have to grapple with. Not everyone has the orderliness, control and motivation to sit and work at home without direct supervision and the discipline of coming to work. Many who are not accustomed to WFH can tend to idle, lounge and not get much done. “If most of your workforce is unaccustomed to WFH, companies may have to consider providing online induction sessions on ‘how to work remotely’. If your culture isn’t ready, it’s alright. Just have the patience till people get there,” explains Sheth.

What happens to water cooler conversations and the power of face time? It can be lonely working in solitude, and could feel a sense of alienation working from home. “The joy of not commuting can die out sooner than everyone thinks,” says Sheth. An isolation psychosis can be devastating. Companies would need to ensure adequate online face time with teams and managers as well as engagement activities at regular intervals. Digital ‘bonds’ will need to be created.

Cute and cosy office spaces which many IT majors and start-ups have strived to create could see a change in form. Praven Rawal, Country Manager India of Steelcase, a 108-year old office furniture and technology solutions company, says open office plans may be modified and walls or panels come up as hygiene privacy and territorial privacy gain. He feels, “The office will remain as it would be a safe zone. People get infected in social communities (malls, coffee shops, movie halls), but the environment in offices is controllable. Also, we have seen how people are desperate to get back to work, to meet teams face to face. If teams don’t physically meet and share thoughts, innovation would suffer.” Rawal also says leadership behaviour will become more thoughtful and encourage shift work between office and home in order to reduce density in the office.

The HR head quoted above says companies could save a lot of money and potentially pay employees more if they cut down on office space. Also, WFH can dramatically expand the available workforce. “Without travel, people will be willing to work for less also. More and more companies will pay for output rather than a fixed salary because they don’t want to be burdened with ‘managing’ people. Deliver - get paid. No delivery - no pay. Fair, right?” he asks.

Also, all those ‘smart casual’ clothes that people wear to work may become redundant. As he says, “No one wears pants in the WFH-Zoom planet!”