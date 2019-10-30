Now, a biopic on Lalu Prasad

It’s the season of political biopics and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad is the latest leader to get a film on his life.

Titled Lalten on the symbol of his political party Rashtriya Janata Dal, the film will see Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar play Lalu Prasad in the film.

The movie, which will feature different aspects of the political leader’s life in an interesting manner, is expected to hit the screens in February.

“The film titled Lalten (lantern) is likely to release in February next year and it will be based on his (Lalu Prasad) political life,” Kumar told reporters.

Smriti Sinha will star in the role of Yadav’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, the actor added.

The film has been shot in different parts of Bihar and Gujarat.