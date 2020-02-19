Now flying like Iron Man is a reality

Jetman Dubai, an aviation innovation company, has designed a pair of mechanical wings attached to a jet-powered carbon fiber suit to fly 6000 feet in the air.

As per the information available on the official website of Jetman, the suit is inspired by the Iron Man suit worn by character Tony Stark in the movie.

The video released by the company showed their pilot Vince Reffet soaring high towards the sky and within eight seconds, Reffet reached the height of 100 meters, in 12 seconds 200 meters, 19 seconds 500 meters, and soared as high as 1000 meters in 30 seconds. The average speed of Reffet was 130 knots.

This is not the first time Reffet launched himself into the endless sky. Earlier in 2015, Reffet and his fellows had gone flying over Dubai. A video from May 2015 showed Reffet and his team flying through the sky while chase-planes and GoPro capture their flight. The pilots were able to achieve a speed of more than 120 miles per hour. However, this time he stood on the ground and shot himself into the air like a rocket. He then hovered over Dubai for few minutes.

Jetman mentioned underneath the video that It is the first time that a Jetman Dubai pilot could combine hovering safely at a limited altitude and flying aerobatics at high altitude in the same flight. “Controlled from the ground by the human body, the equipment enables Jetman Dubai to reach speeds of 400kmh, as well as hovering, changing direction and performing loops,” the company noted.

Shortly after his landing, Vince Reffet said: “We are so happy we achieved this incredible flight. It’s the result of extremely thorough teamwork, where each small step generated huge results. Everything was planned to the split second, and I was overjoyed by the progress that was achieved. It is another step in a long-term project. One of the next objectives is to land back on the ground after a flight at altitude, without needing to open a parachute. It’s being worked on.”

Earlier, Richard Browning had built the world’s fastest personal jet suit and had released the video of him flying in 2017, the Verge reported.