Now, practise yoga while listening to Ilaiyaraaja’s melodies

“Music has amazing curative and healing powers. It is an acknowledged source of relief for stress and anxiety. We thought it was a perfect antidote for these trying times and are very happy to have created a playlist for HCCB,” Rajeev Raja, Founder and soundsmith of BrandMusiq, which curated and created the Yoga music playlist.

“Given the situation this year, people will find their own unique spots and quiet places to do yoga. We therefore felt that a series of good music-only tracks would be a suitable accompaniment for various asanas ranging from meditation to physical exertion,” Kamlesh Sharma, Chief Communications Officer, HCCB was quoted in the release.

In 2019, Ilaiyaraaja, for the first time in his more than four decade long illustrious music career, composed a corporate anthem for HCCB.

The music playlist, which is available on HCCB's YouTube channel, has eleven short tracks suited for asanas ranging from physical endurance to breathing and meditation exercises, including one for relaxation.

In a press release, FCCB said the choice of releasing the music playlist for International Yoga Day also coincides with the day being celebrated as World Music Day.

Fitness enthusiasts and music lovers across the world can now literally ‘breathe’ Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s melodies. To commemorate the International Yoga Day, which falls on Sunday, and to encourage people staying at home practise yoga with their family, FMCG major Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) announced the release of an entire playlist based on a music anthem composed by the maestro.

