Online gaming is here to stay, says survey

Online gaming will remain a trend in a post-pandemic shift, according to a survey by gaming company Indian Gaming League (IGL).

Gaming has garnered immense popularity during the pandemic owing to the nationwide lockdown.

“Online gaming companies in India are seeing an uptick in the number of users on their platforms and a surge in the number of hours Indian users spend gaming online,” the report say.

The trend is here to stay, indicated over 75 per cent of the people surveyed.

While many are willing to stay put for the next few months until conditions improve, 75.05 per cent of the people have shown a strong sentiment to continue playing online games even post Covid-19, it said.

Gaming trends

In terms of gaming devices, mobile seems to be the preferred mode of gaming. According to the survey, 90 per cent of the respondents said that they use mobile phones to play online games and esports. Besides 30 per cent of the respondents said they play on the PC, 11 per cent on Xbox, while 14 per cent preferred the Playstation.

The survey also revealed the different types of playing patterns. Gamers preferred multiplayer games with 73 per cent and 49.5 per cent respondents stating that they prefer playing multiplayer games (with family and friends) and multiplayer games (with random players) respectively.

Gaming enthusiasts are now looking to online gaming as an opportunity to earn. According to 82.2 per cent of respondents, online gaming needs skills.

“Familiar games attract skilled players who find it easy and exciting to play in the online mode. Players are grabbing this opportunity to earn money, and even getting into it professionally,” said the report.

When asked whether the government should include esports in school curriculum, 44.2 per cent of the respondents said that doing so will be a great initiative towards making a career in e-gaming. By contrast, the rest 55.8 per cent disagreed with the idea, the report said.

According to the survey, 77 per cent of the respondents agreed that e-gaming must be considered a valid sport.

“According to industry players, there is over a two-fold rise in the number of gamers of casual and other non-fantasy games during the lockdown,” the report said.

As for online games, Ludo King emerged as the most popular game among players with 52 per cent of respondents stating that they play Ludo King the most. Other popular games included PUBG, Call of Duty, Poker, Rummy and cricket.

The survey was conducted in July 2020, in which close to 1,000 respondents in the age group of 20 to 50 years shared their views.