Organic Brands take lead ahead of the World Environment Day

On June 5 the world celebrates Environment Day in order to acknowledge and address the climate change crisis. Many start-ups in India are also coming to the forefront to push the usage of organic and eco-friendly products by making ‘sustainability’ their primary agenda.

Here’s a list of 4 brands that claim to advocate for organic products to encourage sustainability:

Noraa:

Noraa, a sanitary napkin brand, claims to have its napkins made of no artificial additives and the whole pads are sealed through ultrasonic welding. The glue used for sticking is also organic so as not to create unnecessary problems such as rashes or environment poisoning, the company stated.

Organic Tattva:

‘Organic Tattva’ is a FMCG brand of organic food that works with a large number of accredited farmers who do not use or promote the use of pesticides and genetically modified seeds to grow their produce.

They aim to give customers a healthy chemical-free meal for perfect nutrition. It is certified organic as per India Organic (NPOP), USDA (NOP), Kosher, and EU Standards. It mentioned that the company intends to help people live a better, healthier, and wholesome life by providing them with 100 per cent certified, authentic organic food.

Kolan India:

Kolan India is a brand that designs and develops eco-friendly health and hygiene products such as Kolan Bath Wipes, etc.

They manufacture products that are valued for cost-effective and eco-friendly. Right from manufacture to usage and disposal, every product comes at a minimal cost to nature, the company claimed.

Kolan noted that its wipes can be safely discarded ecologically because they are made from all-natural fibers and oils which are 100 per cent biodegradable. No toxic chemicals are used.

Nature's Tattva:

Nature’s Tattva is a do-it-yourself beauty brand, which aims to revolutionize the way beauty products are consumed. Supported by a combination of tech, content, and high-quality products, the startup said it was entering the fresh, customized, and natural beauty space.

Nature’s Tattva sells online through marketplaces Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and its own website. Their objective is to enable consumers to build concoctions from the best quality raw materials that would suit their specific skin and hair type. The firm is also developing unique DIY kits that will include measured ingredients along with a recipe booklet and container for the product, the beauty brand stated.