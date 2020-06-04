Organic Brands take lead ahead of the World Environment Day

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains Saffron Stays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
On June 5 the world celebrates Environment Day in order to acknowledge and address the climate change crisis. Many start-ups in India are also coming to the forefront to push the usage of organic and eco-friendly products by making ‘sustainability’ their primary agenda.
Here’s a list of 4 brands that claim to advocate for organic products to encourage sustainability:
Noraa, a sanitary napkin brand, claims to have its napkins made of no artificial additives and the whole pads are sealed through ultrasonic welding. The glue used for sticking is also organic so as not to create unnecessary problems such as rashes or environment poisoning, the company stated.
‘Organic Tattva’ is a FMCG brand of organic food that works with a large number of accredited farmers who do not use or promote the use of pesticides and genetically modified seeds to grow their produce.
They aim to give customers a healthy chemical-free meal for perfect nutrition. It is certified organic as per India Organic (NPOP), USDA (NOP), Kosher, and EU Standards. It mentioned that the company intends to help people live a better, healthier, and wholesome life by providing them with 100 per cent certified, authentic organic food.
Kolan India is a brand that designs and develops eco-friendly health and hygiene products such as Kolan Bath Wipes, etc.
They manufacture products that are valued for cost-effective and eco-friendly. Right from manufacture to usage and disposal, every product comes at a minimal cost to nature, the company claimed.
Kolan noted that its wipes can be safely discarded ecologically because they are made from all-natural fibers and oils which are 100 per cent biodegradable. No toxic chemicals are used.
Nature’s Tattva is a do-it-yourself beauty brand, which aims to revolutionize the way beauty products are consumed. Supported by a combination of tech, content, and high-quality products, the startup said it was entering the fresh, customized, and natural beauty space.
Nature’s Tattva sells online through marketplaces Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and its own website. Their objective is to enable consumers to build concoctions from the best quality raw materials that would suit their specific skin and hair type. The firm is also developing unique DIY kits that will include measured ingredients along with a recipe booklet and container for the product, the beauty brand stated.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Holiday home chains Saffron Stays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...