Oscars 2022: India’s ‘Writing with Fire’ nominated in Best Documentary Feature category

February 9 Indian documentary ‘Writing with Fire’ has won an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category.

Directed and produced by Indian film makers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, the film has made it to the 94th Academy Awards nominations and is the first ever Indian nominee in this category.

The film documents the journey of women journalists, covering the story of Khabar Lahariya, a newspaper run by Dalit women journalists, follows its chief reporter and crime reporter. It chronicles their journey including the shift to digital journalism “armed with smartphones.”

Ghosh has also worked as the cinematographer for the film with Karan Thapliyal.

The film has already won a host of accolades including the Sundance Film Festival (US)– Special Jury Award: Impact for Change and the Sundance Film Festival (US)– Audience Award.

Previously, two documentaries set in India have won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short - ‘Smile Pinki’ and ‘Period. End Of Sentence’.

Two films were included on the long list of eligible films for Oscars –Suriya’s ‘Jai Bheem’ and Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’. However, the films could not make the cut.