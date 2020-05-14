Over 2.5 million register on day one to take part in KBC Season 12

The online registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 12, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, garnered more than 2.5 million entries on the first day of registrations.

The participation through SonyLIV, the video-on-demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN), has gone up by over 360 per cent, compared to last year, underlining the trend towards acceptance of digital as the preferred mode for registration, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“A 360 percent growth in participation of KBC Registration on SonyLIV further reinforces the popularity and appeal of KBC, and also underlines the increase in penetration of SonyLIV as a platform. This year, with a 100 per cent digital selection process for KBC, one can expect a much higher level of engagement on SonyLIV and a never-before interactive second screen experience,” said Amogh Dusad - Head, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business, SonyLIV.

With a rise in digital consumption, the entire selection process of KBC 12 has been planned virtually to scale up engagement and drive participation, the company said. The new addition of knowledge test and video submission introduced as a part of the selection process is being well-received by the users, it added.

Registrations for this season is open till May 22. Users can participate by answering the question asked by Bachchan every day at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. The answers can be sent either through the SonyLIV app or SMS.