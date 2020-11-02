Over 30,000 people tested Covid-19 positive in Trump’s 18 election rallies: Stanford study

More than 30,000 people may have been infected after attending the United States President Donald Trump’s rallies before the 2020 US general election, as per the study published on the Stanford University website.

The study, conducted by the researchers at Stanford University, revealed that around 18 election rallies of President Trump have raised the coronavirus toll by adding over 30,000 confirmed cases. This has also led to 700 deaths.

The study also stressed that the communities where Trump rallies took place “paid a high price in terms of disease and death.”

The researchers noted: “There is reason to fear that such gatherings can serve as superspreader events’, severely undermining efforts to control the pandemic.”

The researchers also stated that they specifically chose Trump rallies for this study because the attendees at his rallies numbered in the thousands and sometimes in the tens of thousands.

The researchers further noted that the compliance of the Covid-19 protocols was relatively low in the organised rallies as President Trump seemed to have downplayed the risk of coronavirus infection.

The researchers wrote: “Our method is based on a collection of regression models, one for each event, that capture the relationships between post-event outcomes and pre-event characteristics, including demographics and the trajectory of Covid-19 cases, in similar counties.”

Taking a jibe on Trump’s rallies, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shared the study on microblogging site Twitter and wrote: “President Trump doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t even care about his own supporters.”