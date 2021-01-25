Padma Awards 2021: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, S P Balasubramanian among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry on Monday released the Padma Awards list - one of the country’s highest civilian awards. This year awardees include Padma Vibhushan for former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; S P Balasubramanian (posthumous); Belle Monappa Hegde, archaeologist B B Lal and Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumous).
The Padma Awards comprise of three categories based on the scale of Awardee’s achievement —the highest being Padma Vibhushan, followed by Padma Bhushan and lastly Padma Shri.
Several political leaders including Kate Ramvilas Paswan, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, late Keshubhai Patel, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan are among the ten Padma Bhushan winners.
Industrialists who have been conferred with Padma Shri include Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (UPL Limited); Rajni Bector (Mrs Bector’s Food Company )P Subramanian (Shanthi Gears) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho).
Click here to read the full list of awardees
This year the President has approved 119 Padma Awards including one duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Twenty-nine of the awardees are women, and the list also includes ten persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The story of the 21-gun salute goes back a long way
The current India team didn’t just clinch a series in Australia. It also tugged at the heartstrings with ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...