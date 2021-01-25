Padma Awards 2021: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, S P Balasubramanian among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry on Monday released the Padma Awards list - one of the country’s highest civilian awards. This year awardees include Padma Vibhushan for former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; S P Balasubramanian (posthumous); Belle Monappa Hegde, archaeologist B B Lal and Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumous).

The Padma Awards comprise of three categories based on the scale of Awardee’s achievement —the highest being Padma Vibhushan, followed by Padma Bhushan and lastly Padma Shri.

Several political leaders including Kate Ramvilas Paswan, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, late Keshubhai Patel, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan are among the ten Padma Bhushan winners.

Industrialists who have been conferred with Padma Shri include Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (UPL Limited); Rajni Bector (Mrs Bector’s Food Company )P Subramanian (Shanthi Gears) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho).

This year the President has approved 119 Padma Awards including one duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Twenty-nine of the awardees are women, and the list also includes ten persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.