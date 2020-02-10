Variety

‘Parasite’ makes history, becomes first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at Oscars

Hemani Sheth | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

Director Bong Joon-ho accepts the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for "Parasite" of South Korea at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California   -  Reuters

Here is the complete list of all Oscars 2020 winners

South Korean film ‘Parasite' has made history by being the first foreign-language film to bag the Best Picture award at the Oscars. 

The film also won the award for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. 

The film has been making waves in film festivals across the globe, receiving multiple accolades including the BAFTA and the Golden Globe Awards. The film’s 50-year-old director, Bong Joon Ho became the first South Korean to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes, France for Parasite.

 

A dark comedy-thriller, Parasite portrays a poverty-stricken Kims family of four who infiltrate the home of the wealthy Parks family.  Ki-woo gets hired as a tutor to the Parks daughter after he lies about his university degree. The remaining family members soon gain entry into the Parks home through each others’ recommendations while lying about their qualifications. The family enjoys the luxuries of the Parks' home as they go away on a trip. A thrilling turn of events turns the luxury home into a prison for the Kims. They breathe a sigh of relief as they finally move back to their flooded, dingy apartment in the basement of a shady street.

The film has been lauded by the industry for its commentary on class inequality. Parasite is a mirror to the shortcomings of both classes on the opposite end of society. The rich and the poor, none are blemish-free, both being the parasites in reference to the film’s title. 

“Because the story is about the poor family infiltrating and creeping into the rich house, it seems obvious that parasite refers to the poor family,” Joon-ho had said in a media statement. “But you can say that the rich family are also parasites in terms of labour. They can’t even wash dishes, they can’t drive, so they leech off the poor family’s labour. So both are parasites.”

Also Read

Oscars 2020: South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood greats to make Oscar history

 

The film’s worldwide collection has amounted to more than $163 million. 

Parasite winning the Best Picture award was not the only buzz-worthy Oscars news this year. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern bagged their first acting awards this year with Pitt winning the award for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Dern won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Marriage Story.

Here’s a complete list of all the winners of Oscars 2020

CategoryWinner
BEST PICTUREParasite 
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLEJoaquin Phoenix, Joker 
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLERenée Zellweger, Judy 
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLEBrad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood 
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLELaura Dern, Marriage Story 
ANIMATED FEATURE FILMToy Story 4
CINEMATOGRAPHY1917
COSTUME DESIGNLittle Women 
DIRECTINGParasite
DOCUMENTARY FEATUREAmerican Factory
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECTLearning to Skateboard in a Warzone
FILM EDITINGFord v Ferrari
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMParasite 
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLINGBombshell 
ORIGINAL SCOREJoker 
ORIGINAL SONG(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman 
PRODUCTION DESIGNOnce upon a Time...in Hollywood (
ANIMATED SHORT FILMHair Love
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILMThe Neighbors' Window 
SOUND EDITINGFord v Ferrari 
SOUND MIXING1917
VISUAL EFFECTS1917
ADAPTED SCREENPLAYJojo Rabbit 
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYParasite
Published on February 10, 2020
Instagram
Movies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oscars 2020: South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood greats to make Oscar history