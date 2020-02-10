‘Parasite’ makes history, becomes first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at Oscars

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
South Korean film ‘Parasite' has made history by being the first foreign-language film to bag the Best Picture award at the Oscars.
The film also won the award for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay.
The film has been making waves in film festivals across the globe, receiving multiple accolades including the BAFTA and the Golden Globe Awards. The film’s 50-year-old director, Bong Joon Ho became the first South Korean to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes, France for Parasite.
A dark comedy-thriller, Parasite portrays a poverty-stricken Kims family of four who infiltrate the home of the wealthy Parks family. Ki-woo gets hired as a tutor to the Parks daughter after he lies about his university degree. The remaining family members soon gain entry into the Parks home through each others’ recommendations while lying about their qualifications. The family enjoys the luxuries of the Parks' home as they go away on a trip. A thrilling turn of events turns the luxury home into a prison for the Kims. They breathe a sigh of relief as they finally move back to their flooded, dingy apartment in the basement of a shady street.
The film has been lauded by the industry for its commentary on class inequality. Parasite is a mirror to the shortcomings of both classes on the opposite end of society. The rich and the poor, none are blemish-free, both being the parasites in reference to the film’s title.
“Because the story is about the poor family infiltrating and creeping into the rich house, it seems obvious that parasite refers to the poor family,” Joon-ho had said in a media statement. “But you can say that the rich family are also parasites in terms of labour. They can’t even wash dishes, they can’t drive, so they leech off the poor family’s labour. So both are parasites.”
The film’s worldwide collection has amounted to more than $163 million.
Parasite winning the Best Picture award was not the only buzz-worthy Oscars news this year. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern bagged their first acting awards this year with Pitt winning the award for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Dern won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Marriage Story.
|Category
|Winner
|BEST PICTURE
|Parasite
|ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
|Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
|ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
|Renée Zellweger, Judy
|ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
|Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
|ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
|Laura Dern, Marriage Story
|ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
|Toy Story 4
|CINEMATOGRAPHY
|1917
|COSTUME DESIGN
|Little Women
|DIRECTING
|Parasite
|DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
|American Factory
|DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
|Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
|FILM EDITING
|Ford v Ferrari
|INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
|Parasite
|MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
|Bombshell
|ORIGINAL SCORE
|Joker
|ORIGINAL SONG
|(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
|PRODUCTION DESIGN
|Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (
|ANIMATED SHORT FILM
|Hair Love
|LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
|The Neighbors' Window
|SOUND EDITING
|Ford v Ferrari
|SOUND MIXING
|1917
|VISUAL EFFECTS
|1917
|ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
|Jojo Rabbit
|ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
|Parasite
