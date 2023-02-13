Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which has become the highest grossing Hindi original language film, continues to rake in big bucks in its third week of release at the box office.

According to a recent tweet by Yash Raj Films, the flick has garnered ₹924 crore in gross collections worldwide as of Saturday. At the Indian box office, the espionage thriller grossed ₹572 crore across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

The film was released on January 25 and has been setting new box office records. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the YRF production has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in over 8,000 screens worldwide. Pathaan is the fastest film to enter the ₹400 crore club.

Trade analysts said that the film saw a jump on the third weekend.

On February 12, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “ Pathaan is back in form, big escalates on [third] Sat… While national chains grow substantially, mass pockets witness jump, contribute to the solid total. (sic)”. He added that the film’s Hindi version alone garnered ₹459.25 cr in India by end of the third Saturday.

