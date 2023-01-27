Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is continuing to set new records. As per trade analysts, the Yash Raj Films’ production has crossed the ₹200-crore mark in the first two days of its release . The spy thriller earned ₹113.60 crore on Thursday in terms of worldwide gross box office collections. Thus, the total worldwide gross box office collections of the movie was ₹219.60 crore (₹106 crore on Wednesday) in the first two days, as per analysts.

At the Indian box office, the movie’s net collections were estimated at ₹70.5 crore on the second day which includes earnings from the Tamil and Telugu versions. With this, the movie’s net collections at the Indian box office is estimated at about ₹127.5 crore in the first two days. It had ended Day 1 with ₹57-crore net.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie has “demolished” all box office records as it created “history on Day 2 as well”. He added that the movie earned about ₹68 crore on Republic Day (second day) from the Hindi version and about ₹2.5 crore from Tamil and Telugu version. “ Unimaginable, Unprecedented, Unstoppable,” he said.

With this, the movie, which was released on Wednesday, netted about ₹123 crore from the Hindi version in the first two days of its release.

The movie has been released across 8,000 screens worldwide. Besides multiplex chains, single screen theatres are also witnessing strong footfalls for the film. The movie’s successful run has come as a huge respite for the Hindi movie industry and is expected to speed up its recovery to pre-pandemic levels.